NGO launches radio station for nursery, primary students in Ogun

Teach For Nigeria (TFN), a Non- Governmental Organisation, has launched a specialised radio station for nursery and primary students in Ogun.

The Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Miss Folawe Omikunle said this at the virtual launching of the radio station on Friday in Lagos.

Omikunle said that this was to ensure that learning continues for students within underserved communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that the radio station was launched as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which greatly disrupted learning in the country.

“The school radio station is an alternative, new learning method designed to create interactive educational content.

“The interactive education content would be done via radio and print materials for marginalised students who live in communities without access to technology and connectivity,’’ she said.

Omikunle added that their radio school programme would be aimed to supplement, improve and enhance students’ learning outcomes in low-income communities.

“Our programme would deliver educational content for students in the nursery and primary school in subjects such as numeracy, literacy, and STEM.

“Our radio school programme would launch first in Ogun through Ogun state Broadcasting Commission (OGBC 90.5 FM) and Sweet 107.1 FM from Jan.18,’’ she said.

In his remarks, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, Ogun Commissioner for Education, applauded the organisation for tremendously changing the wave of teaching and learning in Ogun.

“I hope this idea will not just start and end only in Ogun but other states should also embrace the idea of the radio station,’’ he said.

Also, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, the Special Adviser to Gov. Dapo Abiodun on Primary, Secondary and Technical Education said that the radio station idea was the best that could happen in the education system.

Soyombo said that the idea would help the children from lower communities to have access to quality education during and after this COVID-19 period.

“We are happy with TFN because they are seriously working in line with the vision of the state governor.

“We believe and know that this organisation would provide the best education programmes to the learners,’’ she said. (NAN)