The Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, has launched a project to provide pyschosocial support to victims of crises in Plateau.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday in Jos, Miss Benedicta Daber, the Coordinator of JDPC, said the project aimed at addressing the trauma needs of victims of crises in the state.

She explained that the project is in collaboration with the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), an international NGO.

She also said that the project is being funded by the United State Agency for International Development (USAID), through the Nigeria Early Recovery Initiative (NERI).

The coordinator further explained that the project would be implemented in nine communities, three each, in Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau.

She added that the initiative would be implemented by the Emergency Preparedness and Response Team (EPRT) department of her organisation.

“JDPC as we all know is a multi-sectoral organisation; we work in different sector with the aim of building a peaceful and more virile society.

“This project is aimed at addressing the trauma needs of persons who are affected by the various conflicts that have engulfed the Plateau in the past.

“It will provide psychological first aid and healing to the victims, and rebuild affected communities

“Trauma healing is a crucial part of peace building and this is what we intend achieve,” she said.

On his part, Mr Mathew Tangbuin, the Country Representative of MCC, said that the project is “timely”, adding that it would go a long way in giving crisis victims a sense of belonging.

He added that the project would provide healing, reconcile members of affected communities and promote harmonious relationship among the people.

Tangbuin also said that the project would ensure justice for all and peace is achieved in the communities.

“This project will only be attempting to offer psychosocial support some part of the population of the state with the hope that they will gain some healing and reconcile their communities.

“With the implementation of this project, it is our hope that out will end the circle of attacks and counter attacks in our communities so as not to get re-traumatised.

“We also believe that it will promote justice for all and peaceful coexistence among the people,” he said

The country representative called on others organisations to key into the initiative and provides similar support to other communities in the state.

He also urged the state government to put modalities in place to replicate the project in other affected communities in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that project is tagged “Psychological Support Services to Conflict Affected Communities of Plateau State”

NAN also reports that the event had representatives of government agencies, security agencies, traditional and community leaders, religious leaders, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the media, among others, as participants at the event. (NAN)

