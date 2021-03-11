Living Home Ventures, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Thursday announced the launch in Nigeria of www.familylifers.com family forum that creates global wealth opportunities.

The Founder, Family Lifers, Pastor Bisi Adewale, said that the online family platform would not only help in creating better family life but also support the government to create employment opportunities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Familylifers.com is an online forum, social medium and a job portal that is set to help people to fulfill their dreams and help the government reduce the unemployment rate.

Adewale said that the thoughts of helping solve many of the nation’s problems were the propelling force behind creating the website and its applications.

He said that the platform would help in wealth creation and eliminate unemployment as the platform would provide employment opportunities.

According to him, the platform will also empower young people and families, keep the youth busy and also reduce crime rates.

“It will help parents in raising better children for society.

“The new platform will also give room for young Nigerians to interact and showcase their skills, products and services free of charge.

“It will also be an avenue for unemployed graduates to be linked with employers of labour as they upload their Curriculum Vitae on the platform,’’ he said.

He, however, said that its mission was to help the young ones, reduce the crime rate, and build families.

He said that it was the vision to see all youth in Nigeria live responsibly, gainfully employed that the website was conceived.

Also speaking at the launching, Mrs Yomi Adewale, Co- founder, Family Lifer, said that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was not a small deal on the citizens in any way.

She said that it increased challenges faced by families, especially youths and young adults who are the future of our nation and tomorrow’s leaders.

She said that the current unemployment rate of 27.1 per cent given by the National Bureau of Statistics in the second quarter 2020 implied an increase in the poverty level in many families.

According to her, many youths are out of jobs beyond gender, geographical or educational bias reasons.

“It is on this premise that the initiative of creating an online platform was built to address structural and practical challenges faced by our youth today.

“It is a laudable idea as this will collaborate and support the efforts of the government to curb the rate of unemployment among our youth.

“The online forum provides an opportunity for empowerment, acquisition of skills, advertisement of businesses entrepreneur as well as small and medium enterprises,’’ she said.

According to her, it is for our youth to get engaged in meaningful ventures that will help them to shun activities that can bring a setback to Nigeria and cause havoc to her citizens.

Mr Samson Olatunde, the Founder, Business Impact Limited, while speaking on the theme: “New Media and Nation Building’’ said that the new media gave access to global world.

Olatunde said that the new media gave opportunities on the internet that had made people richer.

The Chairman of the Occasion, Mr Oluseye Kehinde, said that family life was an aspect to be encouraged because it encouraged families and couples to be truthful online.

Kehinde said that it was a platform for people to share their opinions, thoughts, challenges and also get feedbacks as well as talk to experts who would help them navigate ones journey.

He, however, encouraged the Convener of family forum and all to help spread the news of the new website. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

