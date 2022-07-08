NGO launches fever case management jingle in Plateau

The Breakthrough Action Nigeria, a non- governmental organisation, says it has launched a Fever Case Management (FCM) television jingle in Plateau to create more awareness on fever case management.

The organidation, saddled with social behavioural change in the health sector, said that the aim of the jingle was to promote public knowledge on the importance of seeking prompt care in the event of malarial infection.

It further explained that the aim of the jungle launch was also to sensitise residents to the importance of getting tested to know the cause of the fever and taking the complete dosage of the medication if the fever was caused by malaria.

The organisation added that this would reduce the incidence of drug resistance.

The state coordinator of the organisation, Dr Catherine Igho on Friday in Jos, stated that the jingle would be aired on television and radio stations in English and in four other indigenous languages of the state.

Igho added that the jingle would help to improve the knowledge of residents as well as persuade them to adopt favourable attitude and behaviours that underlined prevention and effective management of malarial fever.

The Commissioner for Health in Plateau Dr Nimkong Lar, commended the organisation for the initiative, noting that the act would help to enlighten the populace, especially those at the grassroots.

He appealed to the media to air the jingles often to assist in creating positive attitudinal change to malarial fever management.(NAN)

