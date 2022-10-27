NGO lauds Yobe Govt. for passing Child Rights Act into law

By Ahmed Abba

Save the Children International (SCI), an NGO, has commended Yobe Gov. Mai Mala Buni and the State House of Assembly for passing the Child Rights Act into law.

Mr Mark Umoru, the SCI Field Manager in Yobe, made the commendation at a news conference on Girls’ Education for Conflict-Affected North-East Project, on Thursday in Damaturu.

“I will not conclude my remarks without expressing our profound gratitude to the Governor of Yobe and the State House of Assembly, for passing the Child Protection Law.

“The children of Yobe will not forget your names.

“To our children, we are proud of you. You have made Yobe State proud in all the recent national engagements.”

Umoru said the project was aimed at supporting crisis-affected girls aged six to 14, to exercise their equal and inalienable rights to quality education and gender equality.

He thanked Global Affairs, Canada, for funding the project.

“We appreciate the government and good people of Yobe, and also traditional and religious leaders, for their continued support of our work in the state,’’ he added.

Alhaji Haruna Mohammed, Clerk, Yobe House of Assembly, said, the House in collaboration with the Justice Reform Team (JRT) and SCI, were working assiduously to ensure full implementation of the law in the state.

Mohammed, represented by an aide, Mr Ibrahim Madaki, commended SCI for the role it played in ensuring the passage of the law.

The Yobe JRT Chairman, Alhaji Mustapha Wakili explained that the law was not meant to incite children against their parents, nor did it contradict religious provisions as was being insinuated by some people. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

