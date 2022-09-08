NGO lauds VCs, Pro-Chancellors for intervening in ASUU strike

By Ahmed Ubandoma

An NGO, the African Youth Assembly for Peace (AYAP), has commended the intervention of Vice-Chancellors and Pro-Chancellors of Federal Universities on the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Mr Abdul-Aziz Yusuf, Head of Communications of the group, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Yusuf said that their involvement would add more impetus to the ongoing negotiation.

“It is worthy to note that the involvement of Pro-Chancellors/Chairmen of Council and Vice-Chancellors in the ongoing negotiation with ASUU is commendable.

“I believe this will give more impetus to the ongoing negotiation process, especially as it now involves the top hierarchy in the University System,” he said.

While hoping for amicable resolution at the end of the meetings, the AYAP spokesman appealed to the Federal Government to adopt all resolutions reached at the expiration of the two-week deadline of the negotiation.

Yusuf, however, appealed to the federal government to tamper justice with mercy on the issue of no-work-no-pay policy and pay the striking universities staff.

According to him, the act will further encourage industrial harmony with not only members of ASUU but other labour union in the universities, especially SSANU, NASU and NAAT.

He, therefore, urged the new committee to hasten its negotiation and meet up with the deadline in the interest of the students. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

