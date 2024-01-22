NGO lauds Tinubu, Wike for implementing FCTA Act

Mr Prosper Okafor, President and Founder, Crusade for Greater Nigeria on Poverty Eradication and Social Matters (CFGN), an NGO, has lauded Chief Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for implementing the FCT Administration (FCTA) Act.

Okafor also commended President Bola Tinubu for the support given to Wike to succeed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FCTA Act was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari and it gave FCTA the autonomous rights to have Permanent Secretary outside the Office of the Head of Service.

Staff of the FCTA had last week protested over the non-implementation of the Act.

Okafor told NAN in an interview on Monday that the Act had not been implemented since it was assented to by the former president until the coming of Tinubu and FCT and Wike.

He lauded the political will of Tinubu and Wike to implement the Act without fear or favour.

“The problem of Nigeria is not the absence of laws but the absence of the political will to implement those laws.

“A lot of laws in Nigeria today are lying fallow without implementation, so I must commend the duo of President Tinubu and Minister Wike on the implementation of the Act,” he said.

The Abuja based Poverty Alleviation and Mental Health Advocate wondered why FCTA which had the semblance of a state, could not be allowed to appoint permanent secretaries.

According to him, FCTA is a semi state and must be accorded at least seventy percent of state’s privileges.

Okafor who reiterated the need for granting administrative autonomy to FCTA, said it was paramount in actualising Tinubu’s development blueprint.

He assured of the total support and cooperation of FCT residents to the president and the minister to take the FCT and Nigeria to higher grounds. (NAN)

By Angela Atabo

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

