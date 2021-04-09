A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Save the Children International (SCI), has commended the Media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Zamfara for advocating social protection activities and programmes in the state.

Nura Dantawasa, Advocacy and Communication Officer of the SCI, gave the commendation at the quarterly feedback meeting with CSOs and the Media on Friday in Gusau.

Dantawasa noted that the media and CSOs had played an important role in advocating social protection programmes among stakeholders in the state.

He said that the SCI organised the meeting to obtain feedback from the CSOs and media on achievements, challenges of creating awareness and advocacy for accountability in social protection programmes in the state.

“The meeting is also to discuss with members of the media and CSOs on coordination, mapping and challenges of the social protection programmes and updates on Child Development Grant Prograramme (CDGP) project of the SCI.

“This is to update roles and responsibilities of stakeholders in institutionalising accountability and inclusive social protection prograramme,” Dantawasa said.

In her remark, Hajiya Zainab Usman, Advocacy Coordinator of the SCI, called for more media support in advocating Child Protection Bill in the state.

“We need media and CSOs contributions in advocating the speedy passage of the bill in the state,” Usman said.

Also speaking, Malam Nasiru Biyabiki, the Chairman of Zamfara Social Protection Platform (ZSPP), commended stakeholders’ support in advocating social protection activities, which he said had recorded many achievements.

“One of the major achievements is promoting synergy between the social protection implementation in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government in the state.

“Other successes recorded include draft of social protection and child protection bills, state disability bill and passage of SDGs bill by the state House of Assembly,” Biyabiki said. (NAN)

