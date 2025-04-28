NGO lauds FG, Ghana on anti-drug efforts

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Anti-Kidnapping Human Trafficking, Child Abuse and Drug Abuse Initiative (AKH-TRACADA) has commended the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), and the Ghanaian authorities on their efforts in curbing drug abuse and illicit trafficking in Ghana.

The Founder and the Executive Director of the Organisation, Primate Belonwu Ezeanyaeche made the commendation in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ghanaian authorities had rescued not less than 219 young Nigerians trafficked to the country and forced into cybercrimes.

Ezeanyaeche said that the organisation was impressed by the commitment demonstrated by the parties towards addressing the menace of drug-related crimes and promoting the welfare of citizens.

He said that the renewed efforts had led to greater awareness, strengthened enforcement mechanisms, and improved cooperation between Nigeria and Ghana in the fight against illegal drug activities.

He, however, applauded the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana for its proactive engagements with the Ghanaian government and other stakeholders.

This, he said, was particularly to address issues related to Nigerians living in Ghana, especially concerning drug-related offenses.

According to him, the collaboration had not only helped in curbing drug trafficking but also enhanced the protection of the rights of Nigerians residing in Ghana.

“Drug abuse and trafficking remain significant threats to public health, security, and national development, requiring concerted and sustained action by governments and civil society.

“We are encouraged by the recent successes recorded by both governments in preventing the spread of illicit drugs, rehabilitating affected individuals, and promoting preventive education among the youth.”

Ezeanyaeche explained that all projects and initiatives embarked upon by the agencies involved had recorded life-changing impacts, with the lives of citizens, especially the youth, being positively transformed across sectors, including education.

He urged the FG, the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana, and the Ghanaian authorities to sustain the momentum and deepen collaboration to achieve lasting solutions.

He reiterated the organisation’s commitment to supporting ongoing initiatives through advocacy, awareness campaigns, policy interventions, and capacity-building programmes aimed at eradicating drug abuse and illicit trafficking across Africa.

He called on Nigerians living abroad to shun drug-related crimes and become ambassadors of the nation’s values of integrity, discipline, and respect for the rule of law. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)