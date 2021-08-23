NGO kicks against calls on Gov. Masari to resign over pronouncement

Save Katsina Group (SKG), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has kicked against the call that Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, should resign over his recent pronouncement that the citizens of the state should arm themselves against bandits.

Coordinator of SKG, Comrade Hamza Saulawa, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Sunday.

Saulwa explained that the call for people to arm themselves against the eventualities by the governor is “in line with section 33 of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria which guaranteed self-defense for Nigerians”.

He noted that the action is also in line “with section 286 of the Nigerian Criminal Penal Code which says that: “If the nature of the assault is such that will cause reasonable apprehension of death or grievous harm and the person using force by way of defence believes on reasonable grounds that he cannot otherwise preserve the person defended from death or grievous harm,

“It is lawful for him to use any such force on the assailant for defence, even though such force may cause death or grievous harm”.

” The Firearm Act also empowers Nigerians to legally apply for the possession of arms,” Saulawa added.

The statement indicated that the various measures so far taken by Katsina State Government to compliment the efforts of the federal government in providing security in the state is worthy of commendation.

According to him, these steps include but limited to providing logistics to federal security agencies, implementing community policing in the state, youth empowerment programmes, providing adequate support to internally displaced persons.

“Looking at the foregoing, it is unfair and preposterous for any one to blame Masari for his call for people to defend themselves against bandits.

“We wondered why some self-seeking individuals and acclaimed politicians have taken it upon themselves to join issues with government instead of partnering with it to end the menace of insecurity affecting our dear state,” the NGO added

NAN recalls that another NGO, Coalition of Northern Group (CNG), with headquarters in Kaduna and some individuals, recently urged Governor Masari to resign over his pronouncement that the citizens of the state should arm themselves against bandits. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...