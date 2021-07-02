NGO inaugurates STEM, computer labs for underprivileged students in Kuje

The KNOSK N100-A-Day Charity Secondary School, Kuje, and Worley Foundation in Australia have inaugurated a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Computer Laboratory to boost technical literacy.

Mr Kingsley Bangwell, Co-Founder of KNOSK during the inauguration on Friday in Abuja, said the lab would boost the students’ science prowess.

Bangwell said every child regardless of social background had the ability to excel in science when given necessary learning materials and tools such as the STEM and computer laboratory.

“This event is a celebration of the huge milestone of providing children from low-income families with quality education that equips them with knowledge, skills and resolve that they need to break the cycle of poverty.

“The setup of the STEM and Computer Lab is made possible by Worley Foundation in Australia with the aim of bridging the gap in science between the privileged and the underprivileged students in society.

“The establishment of the school, the STEM and computer lab are to ensure that educationally and socially disadvantaged children can be transformed into productive and excellent young adults in the nearest future,” he said.

Bangwell said that at the KNOSK School, students pay only N100 and they get books, uniforms and daily lunch and the girls get sanitary towels monthly so as not to miss school.

According to him, all these are just ways to ensure that no child is left behind academically due to financial constraints.

Mr Conor Finn, 2nd Secretary, Ireland Embassy, who represented the Ireland Envoy, commended the group for the initiative to establish a school for the underprivileged children in society with zero profit.

“It’s a great thing to see that an NGO is particular about the education of the underprivileged children and their basic needs such as food and sanitary towels.

“The establishment of the STEM lab will go a long way to curb the fear of science, boost the love for it which will promote technical literacy,” he said.

He applauded the students for their enthusiasm in displaying their various science innovations and inventions and advised them not to lose focus in getting an education.

Ms Inimfon Etuk, Founder of “She Forum Africa”, lauded the group, its sponsors and the school management for the consistency in improving the school learning environment and facilities.

Etuk urged other groups, NGOs and well meaning Nigerians to support the school in ensuring that its primary needs such as manpower and basic learning tools and materials were provided.

She added that they should be made available to both the teachers and the students for easy teaching and learning.

“A UNICEF report says that in Nigeria, over 10 million children are out of school and over 60 per cent are girls and we know that education is the chief driver of any society.

“So we are delighted to be here to witness such a great achievement at the KNOSK School.

“This provides not just education for the underprivileged students but also sanitary towels for the girl-child in order to keep her in school,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the inauguration were the display of various science inventions by the some of the students and their graduation.

The KNOSK N100-A-Day Charity Secondary School is an education initiative of Youngstars Development Initiative (YDI) designed to ensure that children especially girls from low-income families and poor households attend and complete secondary education.(NAN)

