NGO inaugurates community hepatitis elimination programme in Taraba

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was inaugurated along the unveiling of the organisation’s new secretariat and diagnostic centre in Jalingo.

Mr Danjuma Adda, Executive Director, CFID, said the programme was to ensure that everyone had access to quality, affordable screening and treatment of hepatitis.

Adda, who is also the newly-elected President of the World Hepatitis Alliance, said the CFID in partnership with some pharmaceutical organisations would offer services at 50 per cent discount for indigent patients.

“Today is a historic day for us as an NGO as we inaugurate a diagnostic centre, an office complex and flag-off the Community Hepatitis Elimination Programme.

“CFID has purchased modern equipment for speedy screening and treatment of hepatitis and other liver problems for a healthy society,” he said.

Remembering his late mother, who died of hepatitis in 2007, he said that nobody whether rich or poor, should die of hepatitis due to lack of access to quality care.