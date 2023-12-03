NGO inaugurates anti-GBV community champions, “Dear Tec“ project

An NGO, Tabitha Empowerment Centre (TEC), on Saturday, inaugurated its Anti-Gender Based Violence (GBV) Community Champions and “Dear Tec” project.

The goal, according to the Executive Director, TEC, Ms Christiana Uzo-Okamgba, is to advance reporting, referral, and support to end GBV in FCT communities.

The champions were sworn-in during the inauguration of the “Dear Tec” project and a press conference in Abuja.

Uzo-Okamgba described the prevalence of GBV as worrisome, stressing the need to use all available strategies to eliminate it, especially at the grassroots level.

She pointed out that a recent data released by the Social Development Secretariat, indicates a disturbing rise in GBV cases in the FCT from less than 2000 as of Nov. 13 to 2,344, on Nov. 22.

She added that in Lagos 340 men were victims of violence from their spouses.

According to her, the figures were staggering and required urgent interventions by all stakeholders, adding that TEC, through its different project, is committed to ending GBV in the society.

“We also provide rehabilitation and psycho-social support for survivors, skills acquisition for widows and educational assistance for the indigent in the society.

“From inception till date, we have continued to provide support to communities through our projects, Anti-Gender Based Violence campaign and Empower Her Initiative.

“Widows, victims and survivors of GBV and indigent children have received assistance through rehabilitation services, medical aid, welfare, skill building and scholarship,’’ she said.

Also, Gladys Emmanuel, Advocacy Officer and In-house Lawyer, TEC, said the selection and training of Anti-GBV Champions, was to further escalate advocacies to end GBV in their communities.

Emmanuel said that the champions were selected from FCT communities, including Kuje, Kurudu, Karu, Jikwoyi, and Ungwa Gede, among others to champion the cause.

She added that the “Dear Tec” project seeks to disseminate GBV messages, leveraging social media platforms to advance SGBV reporting, referrals, and support.

This, according to her, will enable appropriate authorities to take action.

She explained that the organisation would partner with Men Engage Nigeria (MEN), wives of traditional rulers in FCT, New Life Specialist Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre (NLSHARC), Network Against Domestic Violence Foundation.

Others are: Hope Alive Driven Campaign Initiative (HADCI) and She Missions Initiative (TSM), to create a network of advocates, who regardless of their gender, geographical location would take a stand against SGBV.

An official of HADCI, Mr Ibrahim Saidu, expressed worry over the prevalence of using family planning drugs by teenagers and the increasing records of under-age pregnancies in some communities.

Saidu, therefore, reiterated their supports towards ensuring young girls, who had dropped out of school due to pregnancies return to school to enable them to excel in life.

Similarly, Mr Obi Onyeigwe, Lead, North-Central, MEN, emphasised the need for men and boys to join in the advocacies against SGBV and harmful traditional practices.

This, Onyeigwe said, would promote inclusion and success of the campaign.

Also, Mr Daniel Ekele of NLSHARC, reiterated the centre’s commitment towards providing psycho-social and rehabilitative support services to GBV survivors.

By Justina Auta (NAN)

