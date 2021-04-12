NGO in Badagry, Lagos, set to give out 200 free JAMB forms

April 12, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



least 200 in Badagry, Lagos State, will get JAMB forms from a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in the area this year.

Interested , who must be 16 years old and above, should to http://www.ejalonibu.org to apply.

The offer opens on Tuesday, April13 and closes on Friday, April 23.

of the NGO, Mr Wusu Babatunji-Ejelonibu, said in a statement on Monday that the was designed to assist in their academic pursuit.

said that the NGO was committed to the development of Badagry by investing in youth empowerment, education and assisting the less privileged to actualise their dreams.

“Youths are key elements to developing a community. When develop them, build a community.

the NGO, this is our contribution to humanity,’’ stated.

Ms Grace Popoola, Coordinator of the NGO’s JAMB Committee, also said in the statement that the was designed to assist indigent youths.

She advised youths in Badagry to take advantage of the offer to secure JAMB forms. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,