At least 200 youths in Badagry, Lagos State, will get free JAMB forms from a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in the area this year.

Interested youths, who must be 16 years old and above, should go to http://www.ejalonibu.org to apply.

The offer opens on Tuesday, April13 and closes on Friday, April 23.

Founder of the NGO, Mr Wusu Babatunji-Ejelonibu, said in a statement on Monday that the scheme was designed to assist youths in their academic pursuit.

He said that the NGO was committed to the development of Badagry by investing in youth empowerment, education and assisting the less privileged to actualise their dreams.

“Youths are key elements to developing a community. When you develop them, you build a community.

“For the NGO, this is our contribution to humanity,’’ he stated.

Ms Grace Popoola, Coordinator of the NGO’s Free JAMB Committee, also said in the statement that the scheme was designed to assist indigent youths.

She advised youths in Badagry to take advantage of the offer to secure JAMB forms. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

