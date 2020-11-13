NGO holds storytelling competition in FCT IDPs camp

An NGO, Skills Africa Network, on Friday held a story telling competition for female children at the New Kuchingoro Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp in the FCT. The competition was organised in collaboration with GirlSpace Charity Foundation, Tabitha Kids Bookshop, Trinity Boys Football Club, Partnership Opportunities for Women Empowerment Realisation and Ajebota Kids Luxury Spa. Mr Afolabi Williams, the Founder, Skills Africa Network, said the competition was organised to help the children pursue their education and career goals amidst their condition.

Williams, who was represented by Ms Awele Otakpor, the Programme Director of the organisation, called on well meaning Nigerians to support the young girls with scholarship so as to take the burden off their parents necks. “The words of Malala Yousafzai reminds us of our duty to empower girls in telling their stories and helping them amplify their voices. “Yousafzai has always believed that we only realise the importance of our voices only when we are silenced and one child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world. “We decided to give these young girls a chance to be heard by telling their stories by themselves. This will also serve as an avenue to amplify the voices and stories of young girls affected by conflicts in the Northeastern part of the country. “Education is at the core of all our programmes and we will always provide our girls opportunity to learn and and acquire quality education.

“We will ensure that we continue to provide them with books and other learning materials so that the sustainable development goals (4) is met before 2030, we do not want anyone to be left behind.” Also speaking, Mr Abireh Beedof, Founder, GirlSpace Charity Foundation said that four entries from young girls in the IDPs camp were submitted for the competition. “These young girls wrote touching stories about their experiences from the Boko Haram attacks and how they were forced to run away from their homes. “They also wrote about their new life in the camp and how they are trying to adjust and pursue their education even in their present condition.

“You will be surprised to know that most of these girls have big and beautiful aspirations in life, but how can they get there if well meaning Nigerians do not come to their aid. “I want to also urge other young girls at the camp to understand that their dreams are valid and they can be whatever they wish to be in future, irrespective of their background,” he said.

One of the winners of the competition, Miss Maryam Philemon,12, who aspires to be a doctor in future, appreciated the organisers for giving them the opportunity to express themselves. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other winners are Amina Abdulrahman, Rosemary James and Patience James. NAN also reports that all the winners received certificates; school bags; books; food stuffs; snacks; drinks; sanitary products and other educative materials. (NAN)