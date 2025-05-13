NGO hails Tinubu’s visit to Anambra, commends Soludo’s security efforts

By Ibironke Ariyo

An NGO, Anti-Kidnapping, Human Trafficking, Child Abuse, and Drug Abuse Initiative (AKH-TRACADA) has expressed its gratitude for President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Anambra, describing it as a monumental occasion for the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Primate Belonwu Ezeanyaeche, the Founder and Executive Director of AKH-TRACADA, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ezeanyaeche lauded Tinubu’s visit as a vital acknowledgment of the progress made in Anambra, particularly in the area of security.

He also took the opportunity to commend the Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra for his outstanding security efforts that have contributed to the state’s improved safety landscape.

He emphasised that the visit further cemented Tinubu’s commitment to national security and to supporting states in their fight against insecurity, a sentiment that was echoed throughout the president’s visit.

Ezeanyaeche acknowledged the federal government’s support and took the opportunity to spotlight Governor Soludo’s leadership in improving the security situation in Anambra.

He credited Soludo’s strategic approach to security as a model for other states to follow.

“President Tinubu’s visit to Anambra is not just a mere trip but a sign of the federal government’s recognition of the tremendous efforts being made in the state, especially in ensuring the safety of its citizens.

“This visit highlights the collaboration between the federal government and state leadership in fostering peace and stability for the benefit of Anambra and its people.

“We also take this opportunity to commend Governor Soludo for his proactive and well-thought-out measures in tackling security challenges in the state.

“His introduction of programs like ‘Operation Udo Ga-Achi’ (Peace Must Lead) and the strengthening of the ‘Agunechemba’ vigilante group are part of the bold actions he has taken to ensure that Anambra is safe,” he said.

The NGO founder also praised the governor for establishing a seamless working relationship between security agencies and the people, a vital step in fostering effective intelligence sharing and quick response times to potential threats.

This, he said, had significantly improved the security climate in the state, making it one of the more secure regions in the country.

He also acknowledged the enhanced resources and support provided to the state’s security forces.

“This has enabled law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties more effectively, resulting in a noticeable decline in violent crime.

“The visit of President Tinubu serves as a recognition of the efforts of both the state and federal governments in making Anambra safer.

“We are confident that with continued collaboration, the security landscape in Anambra will only continue to improve, benefitting all citizens,” he emphasised. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)