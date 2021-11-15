NGO gives relief to school of the blind in Plateau

An NGO, the Beautiful Gate Handicapped Peoples Centre, has donated foodstuff to the school of the blind in Plateau.Mr Ayuba Gufwan, Executive Director of the centre, who presented the items to the centre on Monday in Bassa, said that the gesture was aimed at giving succour to the students.Gufwan also said that the donation would enable the students feed well and be fit enough to concentrate on their studies.He pledged regular support to the school saying, he had them in his heart and would want the institution to function effectively.“

This centre was established to cater for the needs of the People with Disabilities (PWDs) in the society.“We brought these few items to support the management of the school in ensuring that these students feed well“I wish to challenge the students, while accepting their predicament in good faith, to develop a positive response at all times.“It is not bad that you cannot speak or hear, it only gets bad if you fail to develop the right attitude towards your condition,” Gufwan stated.

He thanked Mrs Pauline Tallen, the Minister of Women Affairs, for partnering with the centre to render the assistance.Receiving the items, Mrs Nanbam Silas, who said the institution had 275 students, thanked the donor for the gesture.

Silas, who also decried the decaying state of infrastructure at the school, called on government and spirited individuals to come to their aid.She promised to utilise the items donated, and to ensure that the students were properly fedThe News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the items donated include; bags of maize, beans, rice, millet, gallons of palm oil, among others. (NAN)

