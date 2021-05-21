An NGO, Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, on Friday, provided free fuel for Okada riders in Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South Local Government areas of Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fuel was given to no fewer than 300 Okada riders at Yerevan Petrol Station, Lanfenwa and Oyinkansola Petrol Station, Onikoko, with each rider collecting N500 worth of petrol.

NAN also reports that the beneficiaries decorated their bikes with the foundation’s stickers, expressing joy and commending the Founder, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, for the gesture.

The filing stations were besieged by riders as soon as the news of the free fuel spread through Abeokuta metropolis.

The outlets were turned into a carnival of sorts, as the beneficiaries hailed Aderinokun, who is the Akinruyiwa of Owu kingdom.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries at Lafenwa centre, Mr Tajudeen Ayinla, expressed gratitude to the foundation, praying for long life and prosperity for the founder.

“This kind of gesture is very rare in Nigeria of today. Nobody cares anymore. This is a rare demonstration of kindness. We are very grateful. God will answer his prayers and grant him long life and prosperity,’’ he said.

Speaking earlier, Director of the Foundation, Mr Abiodun Ogunremi, said that the initiative was part of Aderinokun’s ways of reaching out to the vulnerable in the society.

Ogunremi also said that the gesture was part of the founder’s commitment towards making life better for people of Ogun Central Senatorial District.

He appealed to other Nigerians to emulate Aderinokun’s gesture toward making life meaningful for the downtrodden.

“This will go a long way in assisting the riders, especially in the face of the present economic hardship that has thrown many of them out of business.

“I am appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to emulate this laudable initiative of Aderinokun so as to make life better for the less-privileged in the society,” Ogunremi said.

NAN reports that the foundation had also inaugurated no fewer than 15 modern borehole projects within the senatorial district. (NAN)

