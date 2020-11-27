NGO felicitates with Buratai @60

The Jam Intervention For Vulnerable Children and Climate Change Initiative, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), has felicitated Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on his 60th birthday.
Mrs Josie Mudasiru, the President of the NGO said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
Mudasiru described Buratai as a silent achiever, who has achieved lots in the area of human rights protection.
She commended Buratai’s focus on development of infrastructure in army formations as well as rehabilitation of dilapidated structures across the country.
Mudasiru also applauded the army chief for ensuring the training and re-training of troops which has greatly reduced acts of cowardice and indiscipline among personnel.
“As you clock 60, let me humbly join millions of your lovers, protégés, admirers and well-wishers all over the globe to say congratulations.
“May God Almighty grant you more years of comfort, steadfastness, progress and service to God and country through humanity,” Mudasiru said.
She described Buratai as a thoroughbred professional, who laboured diligently over the years and succeeded in etching his name in gold.
The NGO president also said that Buratai as a combatant saddled with the onerous responsibility of restoring peace in North East has done well.
“His appointment came at a time the nation was grappling with challenges of insurgency in the North East and other challenges.
“The army chief has recorded so many achievements on the battle ground and in the larger society.
“As thorough led professional, he has ensured that the Nigerian Army dispatches its duties in the line with the constitutional roles.
“He has being able to achieve so much in the protection of human rights, he has boosted the morale of his men and officers by periodically training with them and joining them on the battlefield,” she said. (NAN)
