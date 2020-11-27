NGO felicitates with Buratai @60

The Jam Intervention For Vulnerable Children and Climate Change Initiative, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), has felicitated Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on his 60th birthday.

Mrs Josie Mudasiru, the President of the NGO said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mudasiru described Buratai as a silent achiever, who has achieved lots in the area of human rights protection.

She commended Buratai’s focus on development of infrastructure in army formations as well as rehabilitation of dilapidated structures across the country.

Mudasiru also applauded the army chief for ensuring the training and re-training of troops which has greatly reduced acts of cowardice and indiscipline among personnel.

“As you clock 60, let me humbly join millions of your lovers, protégés, admirers and well-wishers all over the globe to say congratulations.