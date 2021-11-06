NGO feeds no fewer than 350 elderly persons in Lagos

An NGO, YinkaKenny Girls Care Foundation, has distributed food items to no fewer than 350 elderly persons in Mushin area of Lagos State, as part of their ‘care from cradle to grave’ mandate.

Mrs Yinka Kenny, the Founder of the organisation, said this during the programme on Saturday in Lagos.

The programme, tagged, ‘Operation Feed the Elderly’, is a quarterly event, organised by the NGO in order to celebrate aged people in various communities of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that cooked and raw food items were distributed to the elderly.

According to Kenny, the elderly people are very vulnerable and sometimes think people do not care about them.

“Though the aged have diverse needs and ensuring that they are not hungry is very important.

“A lot of them are pensionable but not getting it.

“They cannot go out to labour anymore and so lack some things that they may need.

“We give medical assistant, when we can, for those who seek help but for now, we want to put food on their tables,” she said.

She, however, cautioned communities against ignoring the needs of the aged for other seemingly important things.

The founder also urged individuals, public and private organisations to look out for the aged people in their communities, to identify areas in which they can assist them. (NAN)

