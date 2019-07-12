NGO feeds 1,000 indigent children in FCT

Always Sisters Foundation (ASF), Abuja based non governmental organization (NGO) says it fed over 1,000 indigent children as part of its feeding program to alleviate the suffering of the less privileged in FCT.

Mrs Chika Obiechina, the Executive Director of the organisation, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, saying that the initiative was aimed at catering for the need of children FCT.

Obiechina said the organisation feed children at Nnanya, Karu and Kurudu areas in FCT with rice, fruit drinks, snacks and other food varieties.

According to her, the organisation is committed to empowering communities round Nigeria in the areas of health, education, advocacy and livelihood among others.

“This particular feeding program was funded by members of the foundation family, friends, well wishers and concerned Nigerians.

“We are doing this with the sense of love as we know many children today are not privileged to have three square meals a day.

“We are also committed to empowering communities round Nigeria in the areas of health, education, advocacy and livelihood to alleviate the suffering of the less privileged,” she said.

The executive added that in a few weeks to come they will embark on a medical outreach in Pegi, a community in Kuje area council, in the FCT.

However, she called on the Federal Government to set up programs and policies that would help alleviate the suffering of people in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the children, Mrs Joy Ugwu, a parent from Kurudu community, lauded the efforts of the organisation, describing it as a welcome development as it has put a smile on the faces of the children.

“We have never found it so good from an NGO like this because the children have never come across such a kind gesture.

“We are very grateful to the NGO for feeding children in our community and putting smiles on their faces; we pray that other good Samaritans will do the same,” she said. (NAN



