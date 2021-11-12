NGO extols Anambra political gladiators for sportsmanship spirit

Women Arise for Change Initiative, an NGO, on Friday, extolled Anambra political gladiators that participated in the Nov. 6 governorship election for their sportsmanlike spirit.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday, Secretary of the NGO in Anambra, Mrs Chinyere Uzoma, said candidates at the election had shown unprecedented patriotism.

She said they also showed unprecedented maturity, love and peace for the state for accepting the outcome of the election and most importantly, for congratulating the winner, Prof. Charles Soludo.

Uzoma also lauded the candidates for their promise to work towards a united, peaceful and progressive state.

“The Women Arise for Change Initiative commends the political intelligence and maturity displayed by Anambra political gladiators and candidates.

“It is an indication that the state will continue to show the light and the way forward for others to emulate and follow.

“They have demonstrated that the future is bright and it will certainly enhance democracy and democratic governance in the state,’’ she said.

The secretary said it was incumbent on the governor-elect to reciprocate the good gesture of other contestants by according them the respect and honour they deserved.

The NGO also advised Prof. Soludo to constitute an all-inclusive government upon assumption of office.

“We are of the opinion that the political class and citizens should consolidate on the gains of the Anambra election.

“This should be done by working assiduously to eliminate unprecedented voter apathy, vote buying, denominational politics, monetisation of electoral processes and intimidation.

“The electorates should also shun all forms of political inducement in order to actualise their democratic dreams, hopes and aspirations,’’ Uzoma said.

She thanked President Muhammadu Buhari who ensured that Anambra voters’ votes counted; INEC, security personnel, civil society organisations and citizens for their contribution to a hitch-free and credible poll.

“The political class and citizens should accord the governor-elect all the necessary support and solidarity in other to move the state to enviable heights,’’ Uzoma stressed.

INEC on Wednesday declared Prof. Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) winner of the Nov. 6 election contested by 18 candidates. (NAN)

