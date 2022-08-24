NGO expands empowerment programme to accommodate male gender

By Lydia Ngwakwe

A non-governmental organisation, Women and Half (WAH) Initiative, has expanded its empowerment programme to accommodate both gender in the society.

Mrs Chile Frank-Udemgba, Founder and promoter of WAH, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

The WAH is an initiative that is committed to empowering not only women but a strategic arm of society in its bid to contribute meaningfully to national social development.

Its mission is to create an empowering ecosystem for professionals to strive to drive positive impact while being intentional about having fun as they progress through life and be the best version of themselves.

“We have over the weekend announced our next level engagements following our five-year strategic plan, which is mainly highlighted by a robust rebranding arrow headed by a much more expansive structure repositioned towards better achieving our stated vision to empower not just women but a critical segment of society.

“WAH now carries with it a much more amorphous structure which will allow it attract not only female professional.

“Professional women will remain at the core of activities, but professionals of the male gender will also be attracted to its programmes and activities in a well blended process that is expected to throw up new champions in the society,” she said.

Frank-Udemgba said that the gender leaning initiative had carefully pulled together professional women into specially curated impact filled engagements that had continued to empower its members in the society in the last five years.

She said that over 5,000 women had been impacted through sessions such as interactive engagements, trainings and fun filled activities, as well as a weekend get-together at the famous Inagbe Resort in Lagos.

Frank-Udemgba added that the WAH initiatives had attracted high powered female social leaders such as the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and famous activist and media personality, Kadaria Ahmed, among others.

She disclosed that plans were in an advanced stage for the “WAH by Chile multi level engagement” in Accra and in Mauritius, in the first and last quarters of 2023, among other such activities.

According to her, the new focus of WAH by Chile, will be built on a multi-level structure and three levels of growth.

“The aspirational which throws up programmes for those who are just starting out in their careers, the plateau for those who are stable and are nearing peak performance and the fulfilled for those who have peaked and are in semi retirement or in retirement but who are looking back to mentor and pull in younger ones into their circle of accomplishment.

“Programmes and pragmatic activities have all been designed to meet up with the requirements of these three basic levels that now make up the more expansive vision- structure of the WAH by Chile.

“The new brand identity will be officially launched in a perfectly timed and elegant end of year soiree, aptly named the “WAH by Chile Runway party”, coming up at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.(NAN)

