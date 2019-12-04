NGO empowers Kuje youths

Ishiba Development and Empowerment Centre, an NGO, has empowered no fewer than 25 unemployed youths in Kuje Area Council, FCT, on professional fashion designing after one year of skill acquisition.

Mrs Elizabeth Praise, founder of the NGO, during the graduation ceremony of the trainees, said the organisation was committed to empowering youths through capacity development initiatives.

She said that the organisation has given over 30 students scholarship and has empowered over 15,000, widows across the country.

“So many youths have started business and have been self employed through our entrepreneurship training programs.

“The youths should be property oriented with the right minds, values and attitude, so that they can build a sustainable family, community and nation.

“I also call on philanthropist and other organisations to empower Nigerian youths to help reduce unemployment in the country,” she said.

According to her, the need for the youths to be empowered was imperative, adding that many youths have become idle due to lack of employment.

She said her NGO was running on a vision which would create a better society where love in leadership, positively nurtured mindsets, values and skills would be the order of the day.

Miss Comfort Oloche, a beneficiary of the empowerment program, thanked the organisation for the training and promised to use the skills acquired for the development of the economy.

The youths were empowered with a sowing machine and the sum of N100, 000, to start up business. (NAN)

