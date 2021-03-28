Mrs Omowumi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, Founder, My Choice Group, a faith-based NGO, on Saturday empowered more than 200 widows and elderly women with cash, food, and gift items in memory of her late mother.

This is coming barely few months after 200 women benefited from a similar gesture, as part of efforts to help grow their businesses and cushion economic impact of COVID-19 on the aged.

Speaking at the event held at My Choice Group headquarters in Akure, Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, said the empowerment was to commemorate the 17th anniversary of late Mosunmola Adeniyan-Eddo Foundation.

She said her passion had always been to enrich lives, and that through the foundation she had been able to impact lives, in spite of her meagre resources.

She noted that giving to people and impacting lives was something she had been doing since she was young, adding that it had a way of making one’s life better.

The founder, however, urged the people to be happy with their lives and praise God in whatever situation they might have found themselves.

In his remarks, Mr Tobi Ogunleye, former Senior Special Adviser to the state Governor on Transport, described Olatunji-Ohwovoriole as a pillar of strength to APC in the state, just as he commended her for leaving a legacy in honour of her late mother.

Ogunleye also described her as a helper who had over the years been putting smiles on the faces of so many people.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Gombe State, Mrs Naomi Joel, lauded Olatunji-Ohwovoriole’s initiative, and pledged her support.

Joel called on other well-meaning Nigerians to take a cue from Olatunji-Ohwovoriole and key into the initiative, so that more lives could be impacted through the gesture.

Another APC stalwart in attendance, Mr Saka Yusuf, while appreciating Olatunji-Ohwovoriole for honouring her mother, commended her, for her resolution to help widows and the aged; saying it was a worthy cause.

The highlight of the event, however, was the distribution of N5,000 cash gifts and palliative packs, to more than 200 women in attendance.

The event also featured a raffle draw for women and presentation of gifts to patriotic Nigerians who recited the National Anthem and pledge.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke about the event thanked Olatunji-Ohwovoriole for deeming it fit to organize the programme yearly, to put smiles on people’s faces and help cushion their harsh economic realities. ( NAN)

