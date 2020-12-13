NGO empowers 120 widows, less-privileged women in FCT

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Passionate Women and Youth Achievers Initiative (PWYA), has empowered 120 widows and less-privileged women from different rural settlements in Kuje Area Council, Abuja.

The Founder of the NGO, Mrs Chinwe Okoro, said the gesture was in line with the group’s core value of providing and empowering widows and the vulnerable in society.

According to her, the organisation’s aim is to empower and support women development through soft loans and skill acquisition, among others.

“We intend to be a nationwide NGO, but now we are in Kuje. We are relatively new, about two years plus now.

“In line with our vision, we are here to have this category of women trained and empowered to improve their livelihood and that of their children.

“We have observed that most homes are run by single mothers and widows, especially in the rural communities, and many of them earn little or nothing as income to meet their needs.

“Although we are committed to providing assistance to single mothers in all categories, widows in rural areas need empowerment and succour too,” Okoro said.

She said that although PWYA had been into short time skill acquisition programme, it intends to improve by next year.

“By God’s grace, before this time next year, we shall have our permanent place that we will do long time skill acquisition programme.

“We are interested in ambitious individuals coming from less privileged community because the essence is to make life meaningful for them so that at the end of the day they will be useful to themselves and the nation,” she said.

Okoro, who distributed cash and food items to the beneficiaries, urged them to invest the cash wisely to grow their businesses and grow as entrepreneurs.

She called on philantropists, corporate organisations and Nigerians of goodwill to identify with NGOs in providing succour for widows and other vulnerable women.

A widow and mother of three, Mrs Regina Okolo, who benefitted from the gesture, thanked the organisation and its founder for identifying with widows and the vulnerable. (NAN)