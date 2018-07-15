An NGO, Dawning of a Sacred Woman Initiative, on Sunday donated relief material to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Kassa in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau.

The organisation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Miss Rebecca Amos, who presented the material to the IDPs camp in Kassa, said that the gesture was to cushion their sufferings.

The items included bags of rice, garri, cartons of noodles, seasoning, washing and bathing soaps.

Others are rolls of bathroom slippers, sanitary pads, toilet papers and bags of used clothes and shoes.

Amos said that she got the items from friends, colleagues, spirited individuals, groups to alleviate the hardships of IDPs.

“We are here today to support and identify with you, particularly, in this difficult and trying moment you are in.

“We are not from the government but the things we have come here with to give you are personal donations from friends, colleagues and philanthropists.

“No amount of items donated to you can equate your lost but this is just a way of letting you know that you are in our thoughts, ” Amos said.

Amos prayed for the return of total peace to Plateau and other areas in the country facing similar challenges.

Receiving the items, the camp leader, Mr. Gyang Dayak, commended the organisation for the donations and pledged that it would be judiciously utilised.

Dayak, however, identified poor medical attention, limited space for accommodation and absence of beddings as major challenges facing the camp.

He called on the government to, as matter of urgency, fashion out ways and ensures modalities that would enable them return to their original places of abode.

Several persons were displaced and properties worth millions destroyed owing to recent attacks by gunmen on communities in the state. (NAN)