NGO donates library to FCT community

The Hopes and Dreams Initiative (HDI), with support from Healthcare Foundation (AHF), on Wednesday donated a library to the Aleyita community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Chief of Garki, Alhaji Usman Kupi, while inaugurating the project, expressed optimism that it would encourage and improve the reading culture in the community.

Kupi called on residents to make good use of the library so as to benefit from the gesture.

“Our challenge in this country is that we have refused to invest in it which has denied the youths of possible opportunities.

“Very often, we ferry our monies and resources outside our shores which is not good.

“We must try to invest in this country; we must shore up the fortunes of every sector, especially agriculture and manufacturing. It is the only way to open employment opportunities for the youths.

“We can only develop human beings through education. We must all join hands to educate the younger ones, especially the girls, who are the leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

Kupi appealed to youths to take their education seriously and desist from taking hard drugs that could destroy their lives.

The traditional leader urged well meaning Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to emulate the NGO by investing in the education of the people, especially the girl-child.

He urged parents to ensure quality education for the children to enable them maximise their potentials.

HDI’s Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Nguzo Ogbodo, in a remark, said that the project was conceived in 2010 when her six-year old daughter kept insisting on getting a quiet place to read anytime she visited Nigeria.

Ogbodo said that the library was established to encourage youths to develop a reading culture.

Hajia Neemat Abdulrahman, Director, Education Resource Centre (ERC), who also spoke, said that the project would create an awareness and enlightenment on the importance of reading in the community.

Abdulrahman, who was represented by Dr Olive Ojogbo, Deputy Director, Guidance and and Counseling, also called for effective use of the facility.

“Having a library here is an opportunity for the children to grow educationally. It is not just a library but a multipurpose centre. There is a counselling section where we can guide the readers on how best to use the facility.

“You don’t have to go to the city centre to get information. They have brought it here.” she said.

Mr Abdullah Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), thanked the initiator for the project and expressed optimism that it would assist the children and improve their reading culture.

Represented by Mr Lucky Rabo, Councillor representing Aleyita Ward, Candido said that the library was the first in the area and prayed that the gesture would be replicated in other communities. (NAN)