Katsina State Peoples Forum donated food items to an orphanage and two hospitals in the state on Monday.

The donation was done through its Committee on Resource Mobilisation for Humanitarian Services.

Committee Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Yusuf-Shema, said the food items would assist the needy to observe Ramadan fasting with relative ease.

Items donated were rice, spaghetti, pasta, noodles, vegetable oil and biscuits,

Beneficiary organisations were the Katsina Orphanage and Daura and Funtua General Hospitals.

Yusuf-Shema said that the items were donated by some individuals as their contributions toward assisting the poor.

He said the Forum would extend similar assistance to Internally Displaced Peoples camps, indigent students and other needy people.

While expressing appreciation for the gesture, officer in charge of the orphanage, Malam Muhammad Nura, assured that the items would be used judiciously.

Nura also appealed to the Forum not to stop giving assistance to the needy. (NAN)

