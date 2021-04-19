NGO donates food items to orphanage, patients in Katsina State

April 19, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Katsina State Peoples donated food items to an orphanage and two hospitals in the state on Monday.

The donation was done its Committee on Resource Mobilisation Humanitarian Services.

Committee Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Yusuf-Shema, said the food items would assist the needy to observe Ramadan fasting with relative ease.

Items donated were rice, spaghetti, pasta, noodles, vegetable oil and biscuits,

Beneficiary organisations were the Katsina Orphanage and Daura and Funtua General Hospitals.

Yusuf-Shema said that the items were donated by some individuals as their contributions toward assisting the poor.

He said the would extend similar assistance to Internally Peoples camps, indigent students and other needy people.

While expressing appreciation the gesture, officer in charge of the orphanage, Malam Muhammad Nura, assured that the items would be used judiciously.

Nura also appealed to the not to assistance to the needy. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,