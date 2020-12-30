NGO donates food items to orphanage in Gombe State

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Needy’s Helping Hand and Support Initiative (NHHSI) on Wednesday donated food item to Christian Orphanage in Tumfre community in Gombe State. Mrs Elizabeth Adejumo, the Programme Officer on Research, NHHSI, made the donation at the orphanage in Tumfre, Akko Local Government Area of the state.

Adejumo who donated bags of rice, tubers of yam and cartons of Indomie noddles, said the gesture was to show love and give a sense of belonging to the children at the home. She said it was the responsibility of society to care for orphans, adding that not doing so could pose security threats to society in the future. Adejumo said that the NGO’s mission was to give sustainable live to the needy.

The programme officer appealed to Nigerians and other NGOs to always donate food items to orphans and widows and give them the opportunity to enjoy better life. Mr Polycarp Degri, the Executive Director of the orphanage, appreciated NHHSI for the donation while praying God to preserve members of the NGO. Degri said visiting and donating food items to orphans and less privileged was a godly initiative that everyone must practice for the good of society.

According to him, charity has no religion, hence orphans should be supported without being discriminated against. “If a Christian refuses to care for Muslim children, they may grow up to become threats to children of Christians. “If a Muslim dosen’t care for Christian children, they may equally become threats to children of Muslims in the future,’’ he said.

Degri appealed to the State Government to support the orphanage with accommodation to enable it to welcome more children being displaced from others states. He added, “Gombe state is a refuge and people are coming here to stay because of peace, and this is because of the leadership of the state Governor and our Emirs and Mais.” He said there were 27 orphans at the currently a dding that 15 others had graduated from the homes and were now in various institutions of higher learning within the state.

According to him, his organisation also has over 143 widows being supported and 182 children in its mission centre. One of the orphans, Anuwa Saul, 14, who appreciated NHHSI for the gesture, urged children to obey their parents and “read the bible always while changing bad habits.”(NAN)