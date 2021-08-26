NGO donates equipment to PLWD in Bauchi

A Non-Government Organization (NGO), Women Disability Integrity Development Initiative (WDIDI), has distributed trade equipment to 20 Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in Bauchi local council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday reports that the equipment includes cosmetic kits, grinding and knitting machines.

Speaking, the Executive Director of the NGO, Ms Asmau Yahaya, said the beneficiaries were trained for six months.

“The WDIDI with support from the Development Exchange Center (DEC) trained 20 women with disabilities in knitting, grinding and make-up.

“The training varied, some were trained for six months while others for three months.

“N5,000 monthly stipends was also provided to beneficiaries as transport allowance.

“DEC supported WDIDI with N2 million for the training, we had 75 per cent adolescent girls and 25 per cent women,” she said.

She lamented over non-inclusion of PWD in government laws and policies.

In her remark, Mrs Shiktra Gin, Project Manager, Small scale Project, DEC, Bauchi office, encouraged beneficiaries to share the acquired skills with the larger group of PLWD.

Gin said that DEC would monitor all beneficiaries to ensure that the equipment was used judiciously.

She further acknowledged the commitment of WDIDI in implementing the program.

The project manager assured the continued support of DEC in empowering women in the state.

Also speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ms Khadija Ibrahim, appreciated WDIDI for training them in trades that would change their livelihood. (NAN)

