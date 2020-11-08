NGO donates cash, food items to aged, less privileged in Badagry

An NGO, Successful Angels, on Sunday donated cash, clothing materials and food items to 30 selected aged people and less privileged in Badagry area of Lagos State.

Donating the items, Mrs Funmilayo Orekoya, President of the NGO, said that objective of the organisation was to take care of the aged and less privileged in the society.

Orekoya said: “We have passion for the aged and less privileged, and this NGO will ensure that it touches their lives positively.

“Successful Angels was formed in May, 2020 with 50 members, both at home and in Diaspora.

“We have supported the aged and less privileged in Ikeja and Agege before coming down to Badagry to extend our helping hands to them.

“In the next two months, we will go to Ibeju Lekki and Epe to assist them there also.”

She said the NGO, apart from the donations, educated the elders on how to stay safe during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Orekoya said the NGO also educated them on the need to follow the precautionary measures put in place by the state government against the spread of the virus.

She said that the organisation was being financed through the little contributions made by individual members.

The president urged the Federal and Lagos State Governments to assist the organisation in the area of financing to be able to put smiles on faces of the aged and less privileged.

She commended Mr Samson Apata, the Supervisor for Environment and Tourism, Badagry Local Government Area, for his efforts in facilitating the coming of the NGO to Badagry.

Also, Mrs Taiwo Salvardor, the Public Relations Officer of the organisation, said they were concerned with the plights of the aged and elderly people that were not receiving any salary.

“We are here to help the aged, and the elderly people in ensuring that they were not left behind in the scheme of things.

“We also used the occasion to sensitise the aged that COVID-19 pandemic is still active in the country,” she said.

In his remarks, Apata said the aged were selected from the 10 wards that made up the council.

“We were able to select the aged through the Councillors who were asked to bring three aged from each ward.

“I was able to bring the NGO here through tourism, which is also part of my portfolio,” he said.

Responding, Mr Solomon Kuponu, one of the beneficiaries, lauded the efforts of the organisation to impact more lives in the community. (NAN)