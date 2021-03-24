NGO donates agro-processing centres to small holder women farmers in 2 states –Official

 The Women Farmers Advancement Network (WOFAN), an NGO, has donated equipped centres for smallholder women farmers in two states, in celebration of the International Women’s Day.

Hajia Salamatu Garba, Founder/ Executive , who  made this known in an interview with the  News Agency of Nigeria (), on , in Abuja, stated that the centres are located in Dogon, Bauchi state, and Zaria in Kaduna state.

She disclosed that the centres were equipped with various farm machinery, such as power tillers,  groundnut shelling machine, milling machine, and pumps to aid their dry season irrigation activities.

 She said WOFAN had also supported the women farmers with startup capital, in addition to 100 measures of shelled groundnut and 80 measures of paddy .

Similarly, the  women farmers’ empowerment organization, said provided the centres with de-stoners, groundnut oil extracting machines, two parboiling pots and  two improved stoves.

Garba, said the and donation of the multi-million Naira centre “symbolized WOFAN’s sustained to women farmers’ empowerment  and improving their crop processing skills, through training and ICT-led mechanization for better yields and incomes.

“ We have donated similar centres to other farmer groups in other states now, but we are particularly happy with this support to the women farmers because historic as coming to them to commemorate the International Women Day celebrations.

“ WOFAN intends to replicate this type of support in many states in Nigeria, as a strategic step towards improving the quality of their crop yields and their socio-economic wellbeing.

“ I pray they utilize the Centre with all sense of care, so that it could serve as a poverty alleviation hub for them and millions of youths and women farmers in the years ahead”, Garba said. ().

