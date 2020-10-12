NGO donates 1,000 text books to Nasarawa State Govt

Progressives Group of Company (PGC), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated 1,000 copies of text books to the Nasarawa State Government. Mr Moses Daniel, the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NGO, presided over the donation on Monday in Lafia. He said that the gesture was aimed at complementing the efforts being made by the government. He said that the group had decided to donate past questions and answers of examinations conducted by the West African Senior School Certificate Examination and JAMB. Daniel said that the NGO would expect students to study the questions and answers so as to understand how examinations are structured. “We have carried out a study and discovered that the performances of students in the two external examinations were not encouraging.

“Based on our study, we discovered that lack of text books and lack of knowledge on the question and answer standard of the examinations are some of the reasons for the failure. “So, we have decided to provide the text books as our humble contribution toward uplifting the standard of education in the state,’’ the CEO added. He added that he had recently built and furnished a block of classrooms in his community in Wamba Local Government Area as a way of giving back to the community that made him what he is today. He, therefore, promised to support the good efforts of Gov. Abdullahi Sule in any way he can to enable him succeed. Hajiya Fatu Sabo, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, received the text books on behalf of the state government. She expressed gratitude for the gesture and promised to use them judiciously.

The Commissioner said that education is the topmost priority of the state government. That is why the state government allocated 26 per cent of its 2020 budget to the education sector in compliance with UNESCO’s recommendation, she said. The Commissioner added that already the government, through the ministry, had carried out a survey of facilities and manpower in all the public schools with a view to improving them. She also assured the members of the public that all necessary COVID-19 safety measures would be put in place to prevent the spread of the virus in schools. Sabo also said that the ministry had set up a monitoring team that would ensure total compliance with COVID-19 protocols by the private schools in the state.(NAN)