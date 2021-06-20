NGO doles out N3.7m to 329 Bauchi caregivers to boost school enrolment

Al Muhibba Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Saturday supported 329 caregivers with educational materials and cash, to alleviate their hardship and boost school enrolment in Bauchi state.

Al Muhibbah foundation is an NGO founded by the wife of the Bauchi state Governor, Dr. Aisha Mohammed, working in the areas of education, health, empowerment and humanitarian services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each of the caregivers received N10,000, whilst 10 Juma’at mosques were supported with cash, ranging from N200, 000 to N400, 000, in addition cash and material support of sewing machines and grinding machines to six orphanages, located across the state.

The caregivers comprised parents or guardians of orphans and other vulnerable children.

Mohammed said that the gesture was to uplift the lives of orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) in the society and the grinding machines and sewing machines were to enable the various orphanages cater to the needs of the OVC.

“The gesture is to support the caregivers in our little way to uplift their livelihood and financial support to the Juma’at mosques is for maintenance”, she said.

Mohammed advised the beneficiaries to ensure the judicious use of the assistance and ensure that children of school age obtained basic education.

In her contribution, the wife of the Deputy Governor, Hajiya Aisha Baba-Tela, urged parents to redouble their efforts in counseling and to create an enabling atmosphere for positive parenting.

“Parents should be closer to their children; that act will assist in achieving positive parenting,” she said.

Speaking on Gender-Based violence (GBV), Baba-Tela reminded the public that the present administration had constituted Bauchi State Action Committee on Gender and Sexual Based Violence to handle all reported cases and promote government initiatives in curbing GBV in the society.

Earlier, in her address, the Director of the NGO, Mrs. Ladi Ibrahim said that the organization had implemented several empowerment programs aimed at supporting the less privileged in the society.

In their separate remarks, beneficiaries of the exercise, Mrs. Maimuna Muftahu and Mr. Salihu Mohammed appreciated the initiative of the first lady. (NAN)

