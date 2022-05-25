NGO distributes sawyer water filters to 7 LGAs in Kano

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Arewa Women Initiative for Climate Change Advocacy (AWIFCA), has distributed sawyer water filters to seven Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kano, to enable beneficiaries to fight against disease.

The seven Local Government Areas are Bichi, Kabo, Kura, Kunchi, Kumbotso, Rano and Tsanyawa.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Information Officer in the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Lawan Hamisu-Danhassan, on Wednesday in Kano.

According to the statement, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Ibrahim Sagagi, appreciated AWIFCA for the donation, saying the facilities will ensure a healthier environment.

The Permanent Secretary, represented by the Director, water environment and sanitation hygiene, Alhaji Yahaya Nuhu-Dambatta, said frequent use of the filters will reduce drinking of contaminated water by benefiting communities.

Nuhu-Dambatta said the donation is timely and commended AWIFCA for their kind gesture and head of department for their tireless work in ensuring the eradication of diseases in the areas.

Earlier, the Chairwoman of AWIFCA, Hajiya Alawiyya Baba-Musa, said the items were part of AWIFCA’s effort to contribute to the provision of healthy drinking water, especially to the areas where they do not have potable water.

She enjoined the communities to use the materials donated and disclosed that more of sawyer water filter will be distributed across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Alhaji Umar Ahmad-Wangara, Chairman, Forum Head of Water Environment and Sanitation Hygiene Department and head of department in Kiru Local Government, commended AWIFCA for the donation.

He pledged to utilize the materials provided judiciously.

The statement also listed the materials distributed as buckets, sanitizers, sawyer water filters, among others. (NAN)

