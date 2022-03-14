NGO distributes free UTME forms to 250 students in Badagry

An NGO, Ejalonibu Foundation, on Monday distributed free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), e-PINs (Scratch Cards) to 250 students in Badagry.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Mr Sewanu Ejalonibu, said the students were selected randomly to encourage more youths in their future carrier.

Ejalonibu advised the youths to take their studies seriously, if they want to accomplish their future desires.

He urged the students to embrace their studies toward achieving a better future, saying that the gesture was in fulfilment of his agenda to offer a helping hand to the less privileged.

“As a responsible and responsive NGO, we take education as one of our priorities. No nation can develop without educating its citizens.

“This is why we give out JAMB forms free and it is to remind the students that they have to take their studies seriously,” he said.

Ejalonibu described the gesture as one of his efforts to develop the young ones, saying that the exercise would go a long way in assisting the candidates in the examination.

“It is not just giving out UTME forms as a programme but the impact it will make in the lives of the beneficiaries is most vital.

“I want to assure you students that we shall be open to consultations and suggestions that would bring meaningful development.

“You have to shun drugs and cultism because they are evil and can lead to untimely death and destruction,” he said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Shina Adigun, the Director-General of the Foundation, said the NGO would reward any students in Medicine, Law and Mass Communication who performed excellently in the examination.

He advised them to pay attention to the instructions given to them during the examination, saying that they should desist from any examination malpractice.

Also speaking, Chief Patrick Yedenu, the High Chief Mobee of Badagry Kingdom, urged the founder of the NGO to keep on doing good things.

He thanked him for assisting poor people in different communities in Badagry.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Jamiu Yusuf, promised to study very hard to excel in the examination.

Miss Adeyemi Julius, a beneficiary, who spoke on behalf of others, gave an assurance that they would make the foundation proud in the forthcoming UTME examination. (NAN)

