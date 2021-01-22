NGO distributes free sanitary pads to 400 Kaduna girls

No fewer than 400 teenage girls on Friday in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State received free sanitary pads from Arewa Youth Trust Foundation (AYTF) a Non-profit Organization. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gesture by AYTF was being supported by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Dr Fahad Chikaji-Ahmed, team leader of AYTF, said during the distribution at Gwargwaji, Zaria Local Government Area that the programme was to promote personal hygiene amongst adolescent girls. Chikaji-Ahmed said the programme was to promote and inculcate in young girls acts that would help them prevent avoidable diseases. “We are actually targeting these adolescent girls in view of the fact that they are at their prime age and educating them now would make them grow with much clean and healthy culture,” he said.

Chikaji-Ahmed encouraged the young girls to imbibe the culture of using sanitary pads, while appealing to men to support their wives and daughters on personal and environmental hygiene. Hajiya Aisha Salahuddeen, Women Mobilisation Officer of AYTF, observed that maintaining personal and environmental hygiene remained the best way to curb the spread of diseases. “As young girls, you must endeavour to ensure personal and environmental hygiene, remember cleanliness is next to Godliness,” she said. Aisha UmmiU, a beneficiary, thanked the foundation for their support and urged them to extend the gesture to more people in the area.

“I am glad to be part of this gesture because apart from receiving the material, I have been enriched by the quality of health education I got this morning from the group”, Ummi said. Another beneficiary, Fatima Murtala also expressed happiness, saying, I now know more about the usage of sanitary pads and its proper disposal after use”.(NAN)