NGO distributes foodstuffs to women in Kogi

By Stephen Adeleye

A non-governmental organisation, Doyin and Suzan Foundation, says it has distributed foodstuffs to more than 300 vulnerable women in some rural communities in Isanlu, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi.

The founder of the organisation, Chief Mrs Adedoyin Ibikunle-Eshanumi, while addressing journalists after the distribution in Isanlu on Wednesday, thanked God for the opportunity to reach out to the vulnerable group in the society.

She said that the initiative was prompted by her burning desire to alleviate the suffering of the less-privileged, especially the vulnerable women in this difficult times.

She said that the food empowerment was in fulfillment of her promise to reach out to vulnerable women on monthly basis as a way of alleviating their suffering.

“The gesture is part of our organisation’s humanitarian vision to help the indigents and the vulnerable people in order to alleviate their suffering in time of need.

“In September, we fed more than 250 widows and in this October we thank God that we are able to reach out to more than 300 vulnerable women.

“We promise to reach out to more beneficiaries in November by God’s grace,’’ Ibikunle-Eshanumi said.

She urged corporate organisations and well-spirited individuals to partner with the foundation in reaching out to more vulnerable people in the society.

She commended government’s efforts in alleviating the suffering of the people, especially those affected by the current flood disaster in the state.

The philanthropist sympathised with the government and the people of Kogi on the devastating effects of flood disaster across the state.

Two of the beneficiaries, Mrs Ruth Adedeji and Mrs Mary Oladele, thanked the foundation for alleviating their sufferings by feeding them and their children.

They prayed to God to continue to bless, protect her, and grant all her heart desires, so that she could continue to do more.

The items distributed were rice, noodles, spaghetti, tin tomatoes, salt and semovita, among others.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

