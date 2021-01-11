NGO distributes food items to widows, orphans in Kaduna

An NGO, Caleb Danladi Foundation, has distributed food items and wrappers to 230 widows and 60 orphans in Kaduna to cushion economic hardship.

Mr Caleb Danladi, the Founder of the Foundation disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

Danladi said the gesture became imperative due to the adverse effect the COVID-19 had on businesses, farming and economic status of the people.

He said the distribution was in Jaba and Jema’a Local Government Areas of Kaduna state.