NGO distributes food items to widows, orphans in Kaduna

An NGO, Caleb Danladi Foundation, has distributed food items and wrappers to 230 widows and 60 orphans in Kaduna to cushion economic hardship.
Mr Caleb Danladi, the Founder of the Foundation disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.
Danladi said the gesture became imperative due to the adverse effect the COVID-19 had on businesses, farming and economic status of the people.
He said the distribution was in Jaba and Jema’a Local Government Areas of Kaduna state.
“We distributed different food items, 100 pieces of wrappers to 230 widows and 60 orphans.
“This will alleviate the suffering caused by the COVID-19 pandemic especially on those making their living through daily earnings,’’ he said.
According to him, the foundation plans to empower more women on agriculture and other vocational skills, as well as focus on assisting the less privileged persons in acquiring education.
“In 2021, we are going to focus on women empowerment, child education and community development.
“In the first quarter we intend to support 100 students with JAMB fee and to expand our computer training center to other locations.
“We intend to support widows on Agriculture, sewing, and other vocational training.
He, therefore, called on other philanthropist to continue to support government’s efforts in providing for the needy in the society.(NAN)
