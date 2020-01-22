NGO distributes food items to 5,000 indigent pupils in Kafanchan

An Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Unic Foundation, has distributed food items to over 5,000 indigent pupils in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr Christopher Imumolen, National President of the organisation who flagged off the distribution exercise on Wednesday, said the gesture was aimed at complementing the state government’s efforts towards revamping the education sector.

“Identifying persons in need especially in the area of education constitute the cardinal objective of the foundation,” he said.

Imumolen said the foundation would sustain the initiative to compliment efforts of parents in giving their children quality education.

“We intend to do more, especially seeing that our efforts are being appreciated, as such, we urge the beneficiaries to give the Foundation every support it requires,” he said.

The Regional Coordinator of the foundation, Samson Oteikwu, said that the organisation had set up contact centres across the state responsible for collating data of persons and businesses that needed support.

“We have scholarship to children in primary and secondary schools, business support to women in SME, free skill acquisition programmes, hospital and farmer’s support programmes,” he said.

The National Coordinator, Mr Emmanuel Idiale in his speech said the event was aimed at impacting lives.

“We intend to eliminate poverty in the country through financial support to investments, marketing and sales support, personal capital development.

“We have been involved not only in children but with widows and other less privileged in our society,” he said.

Alhaji Suleiman Isa, Sarkin Gandun Jema’a who represented the Emir of Jema’a, Alhaji Mohammadu Isa Mohammadu commended the organisation and assured them of the emirate’s support towards realising its mission.

“Any well-intended initiative geared towards child-education ought to be given every support required,” he said.

Miss Rukayya Suleiman, a primary three pupil told NAN in an interview that she was glad over the gesture and prayed God’s blessings on the conveners.

Also, Mrs Rose Akut, a parent described the gesture as heartwarming, and urged other organisations to emulate the foundation.

The food items donated to the pupils included rice, beans and maggi seasoning.

The event held at Kafanchan stadium was attended by pupils from across public and private schools, parents, teachers and representatives of traditional institutions among others. (NAN)