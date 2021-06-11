NGO distributes food items, supplies to 50 widows in FCT

The Smile Attracts Smile Foundation has donated food and other items to 50 widows in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

NAN reports that the event held in the Redeemed Christian church of God, wisdom of God parish, Abuja on Thursday.

Mrs Bukola Adewumi, founder of the NGO, said that the gesture was aimed at improving the lives of the women who had lost their spouses and major means of livelihood.

She appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the less-privileged, adding that the hardship in the country was alarming.

“It’s a good thing to put a smile on the faces of people. We want to thank God for our partners. The person that donated this particular food item remains anonymous.

“He Doesn’t want us to mention his name, may God bless him and all our partners that have been showing us love for us put smiles on the faces of people. We pray that God continues to favour them.

“I’m advising and appealing that well meaning Nigerians should please come out and to assist the less privilege in the country.

“The hardship is really tough and you could see people so worried. Al ot of people don’t even have a meal not to talk of a palce to lay their heads.

“I’m appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to assist. Let us assist the less-privilege. Let us eradicate poverty, let us put a smile on the faces of people. It is one Nigeria, one for all, all for one.

“This particular widows outreach targetted at 50 widows in the FCT, to provide food items and a little cash to assist them.” she said.

Adewumi stated that the aim of the outreach was to eradicate poverty, alleviate hunger and put smile of the faces of the less privilege.

“To eradicate poverty, alleviate hunger, that’s the number one thing. You could see that this particular set is targeted for the widows.

” And we just want to express our love to them, to show them how we feel and to make them feel that they are not alone in this situation or what has happened to them is not the end of the world.

“There are people who care about them and want to show them love. That’s why we are here, that’s why we sre doing what we are doing.

She however commended her partners and prayed for God’s blessings and favour upon their lives.

Pastor Mrs Foluso Oluyombo, wife of assistant pastor in charge of the province, lauded the foundation for the kind gesture urging the women to always hold God and that God has the solution to their problems.

“Focus on your maker, He has answers to all your question. He has solutions to all your problem. So hold him tight.

Mrs Hannatu Danaladi, a beneficiary who spoke to NAN expressed satisfaction towards the kind gesture.

“I am very happy, i appreciate this gift given to us, the smile they put on our faces, thank God for the special gift, thank God.

“I pray that the Lord almighty continue to bless them and make a way where there is no way for them and bless their entire family”. She said.

NAN reports that the items distributed includes; shoes, rice, spaghetti, instant noodles, groundnut oil, wrappers, among others. (NAN)