NGO distributes 400 Back-to-School kits to students

By Fabian Ekeruche

Human Development Initiatives (HDI), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has distributed over 400 back-to-school kits to students, most of who are less privileged.

The Executive Director, HDI, Mrs Olufunso Owasanoye, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of an event to mark the distribution of school kits to students in Lagos.

Owasanoye said that the gesture was an annual event organised by HDI to make school life comfortable to the beneficiaries at the beginning of the new school calendar.

According to her, HDI is committed to adding meaning to the life of people, especially persons who cannot afford the minimum requirements at school.

“What we are witnessing today is the presentation of back-to- school kits to widows’ children, orphans and People With Disabilities (PWDs).

“This is an annual event where we give them what they need to be comfortable in school in terms of learning, school bags, exercise books, sandals and mathematical sets.

“We give children with disabilities wheelchairs, stylus and what they need to make them comfortable at school,’’ Owasanoye said.

She urged sponsors and good-spirited Nigerians to adopt a child and sponsor their educational needs for the good of humanity.

The executive director said that HDI had about 500 children in secondary schools and 70 in different federal tertiary institutions across the country enjoying scholarship from the organisation.

She said that HDI worked directly with 20 schools with PWDs and had been able to offer one form of assistance or the other to them.

“About 18 PWDs benefitted from the educational materials, while we have already given wheelchairs out to some others before today,” Owasanoye said.

The executive director said that her NGO was driven by the need to give a helping hand to the less privileged, children of widows and PWDs.

She urged well-meaning Nigerians to come onboard in bringing smiles to the faces of the less privileged in the society. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

