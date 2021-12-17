NGO defrays hospital bills of indigent patients in EKSUTH

The hope of some patients at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, has been rekindled by the humanitarian gesture of an NGO, Divine Motivation for Positive Impact Initiative (DMPII).

The patients, who had almost given up hope due to inability to pay their hospital bills, smiled again as the NGO came to their rescue.

Some of the 13 beneficiaries had their total medical bills defrayed, while others got part-payments, a situation they described as great succour and relief.

The leader of the NGO, Mr Gbenga Emiloju, while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, said about N1.5 million were committed to settling the indigent patients bills.

Emiloju said the gesture was part of the activities to commemorate the 2021 annual programme of Positive Impact Summit (PIS) with the theme: “Positioning Yourself for Significance”.

Emiloju said, “The aim of the NGO is to support indigent patients in some public hospitals across the three Senatorial Districts of Ekiti to help them get quality healthcare and bounce back to their feet.”

He said that board members of the NGO contributed over N600,000 among themselves, while the balance was derived from voluntary donations and support from friends and partners of the organisation.

Earlier, Prof. Kayode Olabanji, the Chief Medical Director of EKSUTH, thanked the NGO for the rare gesture, which he said, would further lift the spirit of patients and enhance their recovery.

Olabanji, who spoke through the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Olusoji Solomon, said the hospital has an arrangement whereby a certain percentage from its profit were set aside to also assist indigent patients.



Also, Mr Jide Akinleye, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Human Services, represented by Mrs Sola Gbenga-Igotun and the Permanent Secretary, Ekiti State Hospitals Management Board (HMB), Dr Dairo Ojo, were special guests at the event.

The Secretary of the NGO, Mrs Adesola Adetayo, thanked the EKSUTH management for the warm reception and equally appreciated the general public who supported the efforts and contributions of the organisation in raising sufficient funds for the programme.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Moses Moyinoluwa, thanked the NGO and also expressed appreciation to the EKSUTH management for making it possible for the NGO to assist them. (NAN)

