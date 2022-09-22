NGO constructs 6 dams, boreholes in Adamawa communities

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu.

An NGO, The Water for Agriculture Activity in Catholic Relief Services, says it has constructed six dams and many boreholes in Adamawa.

Mr Ekramul Kabir, the Chief of Party of the organisation made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday.

Kabir said that all the projects were funded by the United States Agency for International Development.

He said that the gesture was aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, enhancing livelihoods and income of the benefiting communities.

Kabir added that the NGO had also trained hundreds of residents of the communities in “Best Agronomy Practices”, as well as “Skills for Marketing and Rural Transformation”.

He said that the projects were located in Fufore, Gombi, Mayo Belwa and Yola South local government areas of the state.

Kabir stated that about 25,000 livestock herders and 1,500 small holder farmers in the communities were expected to benefit from the projects. (NAN)

