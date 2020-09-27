NGO conducts free medical treatment for elderly persons in Abuja

Share the news













An Abuja-based Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Pause Old Peoples’ Home, on Sunday provided free medical check-ups, treatment and palliatives to some elderly persons in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that majority of the beneficiaries were drawn from Mabushi community and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), camp in Durumi District.

Founder of the foundation, Mrs Hauwa Jibrin, while addressing newsmen at the event, stated that it was organised to show care and love to senior citizens and also take care of their basic health needs.

“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been imagining how the senior citizens are coping. They are vulnerable and their lives are at risk during the pandemic.

“We have decided to bring them together to see how they are faring, and to make sure they are coping.

“We also brought them together so that they can get the fresh air they deserve to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

“We want to make sure that, from time to time, they get something which is usually not within their means,” she said.

Alhaji Umar Jibrin, husband of the founder of the NGO and Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), said it was natural and imperative to care for the elderly because they were vulnerable.

“We also need to give them special attention because it gives them hope to live in good health.

“The natural instinct is that you want to say, yes, I have a role to play in the lives of the elderly, because it is something that every responsible citizen or human being should be able to do for them.

“This is what really gives them hope because there is a blessing in being old. This NGO is certainly on the right track,” he said.

Mr Joseph Dzungwe, Assistant Director, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, pledged more support from the ministry.

“With the seriousness they exhibir here, I hope that we shall partner more,” Dzungwe promised.

Responding on behalf of the senior citizens, Mr Auta Luka, 69, said the NGO had done a fantastic thing.

“In this kind-hearted gesture, nothing is too small, nothing is too big.

“We are very happy and very grateful to them for remembering us today.

“Not many in the society remember we exist. Not many realise that we need attention, care and love. We don’t have anything to give them, we only pray that God will bless and provide more for them,” he said.(NAN)

