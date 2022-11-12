NGO conducts free medical screening, distributes free drugs to women in Abuja market

By Justina Auta

An NGO, Recovery Hub, conducted free medical screening and health care sensitisation and distributed free drugs to female traders and customers at Wuse Market, Abuja, on Saturday.

It said the exercise aimed at improving the health statuses of women so as to reduce their death rate.

Dr Opeyemi David, leader of the team of medics, said the outreach also aimed at educating market women on the need to engage in regular medical check-ups and reduce the cost of treatment.

“We are here to reach out to women to create awareness that they should visit the hospital at least every six months to get checked.

“When you come to the hospital, you will get your diagnosis. This is important because a lot of sicknesses and symptoms are not easily detected,’’ she said.

She added that the group carried out free medical consultations, tests and eye checks, therapeutic massaging, health talk and counselling sessions.

“We also have counsellors and psychologists who spoke with the women.

“For some of the women, it’s not about having health challenges.

“Some just need to talk to people because they might be going through depression and cannot even talk to their partners,’’ she noted.

She encouraged everyone to seek professional advice where necessary and adhere to healthy lifestyles.

Similarly, Dr Aretha Ukhun advised people to engage in regular exercises and healthy lifestyles.

“Most people overlook postural hygiene. Women need to know how to lift things from the ground; how they seat, proper way to sleep and types of mattresses to use.

“There are many degenerating conditions that women face making them to come down with low back pain, neck pain, upper back pain and it is something that builds up over time.

“If nothing is done about it, it degenerates over time to the extent that some are unable to get out of bed or do regular things,’’ she said.

Mrs Elizabeth Okwu, trader and beneficiary said the nature of her business hindered her from going to the hospital for medical checks, unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Okwu said the gesture had saved the cost of medication and time she would have spent at the hospital.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Ibironke Olubamise, a civil servant, said the sensitisation was apt, as it enlightened people, especially women, on their health statuses and ways to keep a healthy lifestyle.

“I advise people to take their health seriously because it is important.

“Many people, especially women don’t pay attention to their health until it degenerates. Health check is important, especially for women growing old,’’ she said. (NAN)

