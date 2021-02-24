NGO conducts free medical outreach for 250, 000 beneficiaries

Doctors on the Move Africa, an NGO, says no fewer than 250,000 less privileged and other Nigerians have benefitted from its free healthcare services across the country.
Dr. Joseph Kigbu, the Founder of the NGO , and former House of representatives member representing Lafia/ Obi federal constituency made this known while speaking with newsmen in Lafia on Wednesday.
He said that the NGO has conducted the free medical services to the people in order to improve on their health status and for the overall development of the state and the country at large.
Kigbu said that these services ranging from maternal mortality and child killer diseases, HIV/ AIDs , lassa fever, ebola surgeries among others
According to him, the establishment of Doctors on the Move Africa was to complement government efforts in improving on the health status of Nigerians.
” The importance of health to human and socio economic development of any nation cannot be overemphasised. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation.
” Doctors on the Move Africa has embarked on free medical treatment since inception 16 years ago, across the state and in some states of the federation in order to better and improve on the health status of the people of the state and other Nigerians,” he said
Kigbu also disclosed that the NGO is working hard to build hospital in Azuba community of the state in order to improve on the health status of rural dwellers and other people for the overall development of the state.
He said that the hospital if completed would go a long in addressing the health need of the people of the state.
The former lawmaker also disclosed that he has defected from Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) to the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in order to add value to the party and to contribute his quota to the development of the state and the state at large.
He called on the people of the state to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administrations to succeed. ( NAN)