NGO conducts free medical outreach for 250, 000 beneficiaries

Doctors on the Move Africa, an NGO, says no fewer than 250,000 less privileged and other Nigerians have benefitted from its free healthcare services across the country.

Dr. Joseph Kigbu, the Founder of the NGO , and former House of representatives member representing Lafia/ Obi federal constituency made this known while speaking with newsmen in Lafia on Wednesday.

He said that the NGO has conducted the free medical services to the people in order to improve on their health status and for the overall development of the state and the country at large.