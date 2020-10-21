NGO condenms killings of protesters, innocent Nigerians

Concerned Nation Builders Initiative (CNI), an NGO, has condemned the killing of protesters and innocent citizens across the country. The NGO described the development as unconstitutional and unlawful. Mr Sultan Teslim, the organisation’s Public Relations Officer, who condemned the development during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Epe, said that the incident distressing and unacceptable. NAN reports that some peaceful protesters along the Lekki axis of the state who were agitating over police brutality and bad governance were on Oct.20, shot at, by armed security personnel.

This allegedly lead to loss of lives with many others injured. Meanwhile, the Lagos State government had declared a 24 hour curfew on Tuesday from 4 pm and later shifted to 9 pm, to enable those stuck in traffic gridlock to get to their destination in good time. “The action is uncalled for, Nigerians have human rights to exercise their franchise through a peaceful protest. “It is an unconstitutional and unlawful act to kill a citizen unjustly. This act is condemnable and dehumanising, justice should prevail. ”As it is said, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” he added. According to him, the #Endsars movement agenda by the youths, was not to overthrow the government, but rather to register their grievances on some issues in the country. He further noted that the movement was also to deepen democratic culture, that ought to derive its powers from the wish of the people.

The PRO added that it was equally an avenue to direct government’s attention to the various ill treatment metted out to innocent Nigerians by some Law enforcement agencies. “It is unfortunate that some group of people have a bad intention to thwart the peaceful protest and introduce violence, jail break and killings, initiated by the enemies of the protests, ” he said. NAN reports that it was exactly two weeks ago that the protesters took to the streets across the country, to demand for better welfare and improved governance. Teslim said that it was a good thing to see the present generation take their destiny in their hands. “The youth draw their strength from history. They derive their energy from the long term suffering, deprivations and repression Nigerians have had to endure for years. “Their wisdom is sourced from the heroic struggle of their forefathers, those who have once acted as a matyr, so as to assure the future is guaranteed for the toiling mass.

”They derive their resilience from the brutality they have suffered in the hands of those they pay to protect them, but who have suddenly turned their guns to the masses, ” he said. He called on the international community, leaders of great democratic nations and the United Nations to intervene in the perennial challenges currently confronting the nation before it gets out of control. “What the Nigerians youths are demanding for is simple, they want police reforms, they condemn unjust killings, they want the leaders to lead the young ones with decent examples, they want the government to protect them from the heat of the sun. “They want the authorities to allow them to speak against what led to the death of their fellow youths, rather, the government responded with bullets and armoured vehicles. “It will be recalled that in the past 14 days, there has been what seemed a nationwide protest by Nigerians to press government to put an end to impunity of the defunct police Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other unpopular government policies,” he added.

According to him, the best way to address the situation is for the government to have a peaceful resolution with the Nigeria youths and yield to their demands. “They want a total reformation in Nigeria system, they want a better life, they want government to discharge their mandate accordingly. “Any public office holder who failed in his or her duties, should be dismissed and any of the authority found guilty of corruption and other ill manners should be prosecuted, ” he said. Teslim urged the Nigerian youths to be resilient in their peaceful protest, as victory is assured at the end. “A minute’s silence to the heroes that lost their lives in the course of the protest. May the Lord restore peace into our great nation, Nigeria, ” he said. (NAN)