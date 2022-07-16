NGO, Community leaders to checkmate child trafficking in Bauchi

By Ahmed Kaigama

An NGO, Attah Sisters Helping Hands Foundation (ASHHF) in Bauchi State, has enlisted the support of community leaders for the fight against child-trafficking in the communities.

Mrs Comfort Attah, Executive Director of the foundation, expressed concern over the rate at which children fell victims of child labour in communities.

She expressed the concern at a sensitisation campaign on Saturday, at Sabon Kaura Community, Bauchi.

She said the campaign was aimed to end child trafficking through rescue, recovery, prevention and advocacy in the communities.

“Our NGO and the community leaders would raise awareness on the rights of women and outdated norms and practices that impede the growth of females and girls in the state.

“Once you are able to take care of yourself, you will not fall victim to girl trafficking.

“Sex trafficking is especially prevalent in rural communities because of economic desperation,” she said.

She urged governments to give more attention to tackling the culture of silence, sexual violence and low women representation in politics and governance.

“To address child trafficking, we must think about the root causes, poverty level, naivety, and family separation as the three main root causes,” Mrs Attah said.

Also, Mr Kingsley Yalling, Programme Manager of the Foundation, stressed the need for strong collaboration with the community leaders on ending the menace of child trafficking in the communities.

“There is need for the commitment of parents towards ensuring the security and safety of their wards.

“Traffickers appear in different forms and in different contexts to persuade parents into releasing their children to them.

“Parents should be very careful with such individuals as they may use existing relationships to deceive families,” he warned.

According to him, the project is implemented by ASHH and supported by LEAP Africa, Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement – Positive Youth Development (SCALE- PYD) .

Mr Yakubu Waje, Sabon Kaura Community leader, appreciated the foundation and promised to collaborate on the efforts to curtail child trafficking in the community.

Mrs Salomi Silas, a Community leader, also appreciated the experience shared during the sensitisation, assuring that they would do the best to reduce further occurrence in Sabon Kaura Community (NAN)

